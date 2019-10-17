MIAMI — A candlelight vigil is planned for one of the victims of Tuesday night’s deadly shooting in Miami.

Kayla Billings was killed and her father, David Billings died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The vigil for Kayla is planned for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at Rotary Park in Miami.

Those attending are encouraged to bring a candle, but extras will be available, according to a Facebook post.

Miami police had called at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday following a report of shots fired at 217 I NW Tuesday night.

A Miami Police Department release said when officers arrived, they found a female gunshot victim, identified as Melissa Wallace.

Wallace, who is pregnant, had fled the residence and attempted to get help.

David Billings, was in the residence belonging to James Miller.

Miller, who also had been shot, called 911 and reported Billings was “shooting people.”

Once police were able to get inside, they found Billings dead from the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Miller and Wallace were life flighted to Tulsa and are reported in stable condition.

An OSBI investigation into the incident continues.

Melissa Wallace is the ex of David Billings and they had ongoing domestic issues, the release said.

The Miami Police Department has reached out to Miami Public Schools and has offered assistance in handling the death.