The contract has been signed, sealed and delivered. It is official that off duty deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Dept. have been hired to patrol and issue citations in Copan. Thanks to the County Commissioners, Washington County Sheriff’s Dept. and the Town Council for their endeavors. It is a welcome sight to see their vehicles at the school and around town. Hopefully, the drivers who use Caney and Weldon Streets as racetracks, will find that it no longer pays to do so.

The FFA Chapter is having their Labor Sale this evening. For those looking to contribute or need some extra hands for chores, the Sale starts at 6:30p.m. at the Student Center.

Speaking of the FFA, here is a list of their accomplishments in the past few weeks. Kudos to Mr. Monty Layton and parents for their guidance and support. At the Coffeyville Livestock Market contest the team of Cooper Donaho, Caitlin Carlock Felicite Duff and Aly Waltrip won first Place. Out of a field of 154 contestants in the individual placing were first place –Wyatt Davis, second Place-Cadon McGlathery, third Place – Cooper Donaho, and eighth Place-Felicite Duff.

At the MidAmerica Stockyards Cattle Grading at Bristow the Copan team of Kolby Mackey, Kolbey O’Rourke, Wyatt Davis, and Riley Armstrong placed third High Senior Team. The first Place Junior Team were Gentrie O’Rourke, Abbey Davis, Felicite Duff and Caitlin Carlock. Gentrie

O’Rourke won fourth Place in the Individual Class. Copan was represented at the Tulsa State Fair by Andrea Blum who received seventh Place goat, fifth place hamp lamb, sixth place sheep showmanship and ninth in goat showmanship. Jagger Fox placed eighth place with his goat. Showing at Tulsa was crowded into slots around football games and softball games, including the girls winning Districts and qualifying for Regionals.

FALL BREAK STARTS TOMORROW!

Be sure to turn out for the Homecoming Parade tomorrow at 6 p.m. Entrants will gather at 5:30 p.m. in the school parking lot to line up. Organizations, Town Council members, and Homecoming Candidates from each class will participate.

The Homecoming Event is set for Thursday, at Sheets Field. The presentation of candidates and the Coronation will start at 6:30 p.m. The kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm. The SC/Copan team will play Regent Preparatory.

The Senior Citizens will enjoy a meal of cabbage rolls, veggie, salad and dessert on Thursday. The Center opens at 10 a.m. with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Bingo games are scheduled for Monday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.

Dewayne Bryan will work his Community Coffee and Burnt Meat magic in the City Park on Saturday, Oct. 19. Everyone is welcome to share a cup of joe and his hospitality. Lunch will be served around noon. Ya’ll come out to support Dewayne with his endeavor and visit with your neighbors.

Dewayne is scheduled to cook again on Saturday, Nov. 16. The Senior Citizens Organization is planning to carry on the tradition of the annual Veteran’s Celebration at the same time in the park. Watch for details in coming weeks.

Side Note: In cleaning off my bookshelves I found a “Treasury of Great American Quotations: OUR COUNTRY’S LIFE & HISTORY IN THE THOUGHTS OF ITS MEN AND WOMEN” compiled by Charles Hurd. Eugene Field, a columnist, (1850-1895) wrote: “Some statesmen go to Congress and some to jail. It is the same thing, after all.”

