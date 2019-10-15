There have been multiple victims involved in a shooting in the 200 block of I Street Northwest Tuesday night.

“We’re working an active scene; it was a shooting,” Miami Police Chief Thomas Anderson said.

No names have been released because “it’s still early in the investigation,” Anderson said. ‘The scene is secure and we’re having detectives putting things together.”

Police were called at about 8:30 p.m. following a report of shots fired.

A Miami Police Department release said when officers arrived, they found a female subject who had been shot.

Officers were made aware of the suspect who had barricaded himself in the residence.

“When officers made entry, they discovered two deceased individuals, one of which was believed to be the suspect,” the release said.

A third victim was also found in the residence with a gunshot wound.

