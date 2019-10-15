The New Dimension Literacy Council raised $220 for United Way during a three-hour fundraiser on Saturday. The garage sale featured donated items, and homemade cookies and banana bread were also available as part of their bake sale. Council executive director Mary Finley said the group’s annual fundraiser takes different forms each year.

New Dimension Literacy Council is an Ardmore-based nonprofit that offers tutoring in basic reading and math skills, English as a second language, and other educational support.