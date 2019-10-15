Resting multiple starters, the Oklahoma Baptist women’s cross country team placed fourth at the OBU Invitational on Saturday morning.

The Bison, who scored 97 points, were led by Kayla McGruder who turned in a time of 19:23.0 to finish fourth overall. Shane Rinner was second across for OBU, clocking in with a time of 20:28.9 to place 20th overall, while Zoe Jennings was right behind her in 21st after crossing the line in 20:29.2. Caitlin Mertz scored 25th with a time of 20:50.6. Alexzandria Jaimz rounded out the scoring for OBU in 27th in a time of 20:51.6.

Serving as displacers for OBU were Madelyn St. Cyr in 29th and Kaylee Russell in 39th after crossing in 21:04.7 and 22:01.8, respectively.

Also running for OBU were Ashley Scrivner, who placed 46th with a time of 22:26.2, and Ashley Ellis in 47th with a time of 22:34.7.

Oklahoma Baptist will take a week off before heading to Arkadelphia, Arkansas, for the Great American Conference Championships on Saturday, Oct. 19.