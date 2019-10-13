Please join the Green Country Republican Women’s Club at our Thursday, Oct. 17 luncheon with Guest Speakers from the Oklahoma House of Representatives 57 Legislature; District 10, Judd Strom and District 11, Derrel Fincher.

The Oct. 17 luncheon will be held at the Hillcrest Country Club, 1901 Price Road. Registration opens at 11 a.m. and the program starts promptly at 11:30 a.m. Registration and lunch are $20 per person. The menu offered is a plated served lunch including a Tuscan Chicken Sandwich with fries, ice cream, coffee and tea. Reservations are required by Tuesday, Oct. 15 to greencountryrwc@gmail.com or to President, Mayri Hébert (702) 612-6526.