FAIRLAND — Officials in Fairland are overjoyed after receiving a large grant to fund the hiring of a special crime victim’s advocate.

The Fairland Police Department (FPD) received the Department of Justice grant. However, other departments in Ottawa County will also benefit.

“We knew the competition was stiff and it’s usually a grant that’s given to bigger departments,” Fairland Police Chief Aaron Richardson said. “We were surprised to learn that we had been accepted and received the grant. I think a lot of it is because we went into cooperation with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office because they didn’t have a crime victim’s advocate either. Since we went in together they are going to be able to use our advocate if they need it. We were able to use their numbers and combined our forces to receive the grant.”

Richardson said his department would administer the grant and the employee will be hired through the FPD.

“We will loan them out to not just the sheriff’s office, but any agency in northeast Oklahoma that has a need for one,” he said. “It’s a large grant over three years - $180,000 – and it will pay for the salary and benefits of the employee and their training, mileage, computer, and office supplies, etc. We are really excited about it.

“We have already had a couple of planning meetings and we will have more to get it ready and get this going.”

While there many victims advocates out there, most are specifically for domestic violence and sexual assault (adult and children) cases, those types of things, according to Richardson.

The Department of Justice added this program to provide victim’s advocates for victims of all types of crimes, not just for felonies, to assist victims through the court process and any counseling, etc.

“It’s a good liaison,” Richardson said. “Small police departments like ours don’t usually have the resources to provide that, so this is someone who can step in and help to fill the void so the victim has an ongoing stake in the process.”

The Crime Victims Fund was established by the Victims of Crime Act of 1984 and is financed by fines and penalties paid by convicted federal offenders, not from tax dollars.

As of 2018, the fund balance was over $12 billion and included deposits from federal criminal fines, forfeited bail bonds, penalties, and special assessments collected by U.S. Attorneys' offices, federal courts, and the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Revenues deposited also come from gifts, donations, and bequests by private parties.

When the fund was authorized in 1984, a cap was placed on how much could be deposited into it for the first 8 years. During this time, the annual cap varied from $100 million to $150 million. The lifting of the cap in 1993 allowed for the deposit of all criminal fines, special assessments, and forfeited bail bonds to support crime victim program activities.

In FY 2018, more than $3.4 billion from the Fund was awarded to thousands of victim assistance programs across the country and to help compensate victims in every state for crime-related losses.

These awards surpass every other single-year grant amount in the programs' 34-year history.