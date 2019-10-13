Hello, Shawnee! October is shaping up as a fun-filled month so far, and we have more exciting senior-focused activities coming up here to the Senior Center on 401 N. Bell, as well as down at the Community Center located at 804 S. Park.

This Monday, Oct. 14, we will be showing our Movie Monday at 1 p.m. at the Senior Center. Join us for a great classic movie, complete with snacks, coffee, iced tea, and iced water. The name of this specific flick is a secret, but you can call us Monday morning at 405-878-1528 to find out the mystery.

On Monday, you can also find beginning bridge lessons at 9 a.m., the Women’s Grief Support Group at 10:30 a.m., as well as the Card Game group who enjoy a variety of card games in the afternoon from 12:30 to 5 p.m. They play mostly Canasta, but have been known to dabble in Hand & Foot, Spades, Hearts, and Golf, as well as board games such as Social Security and Sequence.

If you would like to get your blood pressure and heart rate checked, be sure to stop by the Senior Center on Tuesday, Oct. 15, between 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. You could then stay and join the Gospel Singers from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. or the Storytime Country and Western Band who play from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

The Wellness Workshop entitled Consumer Health 101 originally scheduled for October 16 has been postponed until November. We will provide more details closer time, but this workshop will be hosted by Lisa Lempgas from the Shawnee Public Library on Nov. 12 at the Community Center, and on Nov. 13 at the Senior Center.

A Medicare Assistance Program Presentation will be offered on Monday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. at the Community Center. Mr. John Vincent with the Oklahoma Insurance Department will be providing general information about the program, and then be available to answer individual questions and concerns. This session will be repeated at the Senior Center later in November. The open enrollment time period to sign up or alter your Medicare plan is Oct. 15-Dec. 7.

As a senior aged 55+, remember that any weekday you can join us for a fitness class, walk or shoot hoops in the gym, play billiards or bingo, or just hang out with your friends. You may like to see which activities you could start, or invite a friend, but we hope you will join us!

The new flooring installation at the Senior Center is coming very soon. Due to the new floor installation and other minor repairs, the center will be closed Oct. 18-28. Many of our activities will be relocated, so you can still enjoy some fun and fellowship during this time. Please note that all morning fitness classes will meet in the Municipal Auditorium. Many of the regular group activities will meet at their regular time at the Community Center on 804 S. Park. While a few activities such as Quilting and the Storytime Country and Western Band will need to be cancelled due to space or equipment requirements, most will simply continue at the regular time in a different spot. Be sure to stop by to pick up your October calendar to see these details. We are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or you can call us at 405-878-1528.

You can also hear more about senior happenings on the “Mike in the Morning” Show aired each Wednesday mornings at 8:35 a.m. on KGFF 1040AM/100.9FM.

And mark your calendar for two upcoming special events: The Senior Center Open House on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m. Refreshments will be served along with a short presentation, with building tours available all day. Then on Friday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to noon the Healthy Living Senior Fair will take place at the Senior Center. Many local vendors, businesses and non-profit groups will display health-related information, complete with giveaways and door prizes. Admission is free, and the first 150 attendees will receive a free gift bag. Breakfast will be provided by Belfair Memory Care Center.

As always, we look forward to seeing you at the center!