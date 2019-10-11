NEW YORK — (TNS) A majority of Americans back removing President Donald Trump from office as support for impeachment surges, according to a new poll from the right-leaning Fox News.

In the survey, 51% of those questioned back impeachment in the new poll, compared to just 40% who oppose it.

An additional 4% support the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry but haven’t seen enough evidence yet to support Trump’s ouster.

Trump wasted little time deriding the poll and Fox News, which he has accused in recent weeks of going soft in its support of his presidency. His campaign accused the poll of being skewed toward Democrats.

“Whoever their Pollster is, they suck,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The poll also showed a dramatic increase in support for impeachment in the past several months as evidence of presidential wrongdoing has mounted.

Even more worrisome for Republicans, 52% of voters back impeachment in swing counties in which the 2016 race between Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton was close, up from 42% in July.