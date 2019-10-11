Always-dangerous, always-talented Tulsa Washington invades Jim Thorpe Stadium tonight (7:3O) for a 6AII-2 battle with Shawnee.

The Hornets, 2-3 overall and 1-1 in district, boast a blazing quick quarterback in sophomore Gentry Williams and 6-4 wide receiver JJ Hester, who has been coveted by the likes of Texas, Oklahoma and Ohio State.

Williams, who has been plagued by a bad hamstring, missed the 19-0 opening-game loss to North Little Rock but the guided the Hornets to wins over Tulsa Kelley and Bartlesville and a 31-0 loss to top-ranked Bixby.

“He’s a legit 4.3 guy in the 40,” Shawnee coach Billy Brown said of Williams.

Williams possessed one of the best freshmen quarter-mile times in the country last year and is a continual running threat in Washington’s spread offense.

“They don’t throw the ball as much as they have in the past because of his running,” Brown said.

“We’ve had trouble in the past getting our receivers open against them because they play man-to-man and everyone on their defense is within about four yards of the line of scrimmage. They are one of the few teams who can play that kind of defense because of their talent.”

Yet another Hornet standout, linebacker Krishawn Brown, has committed to play for Les Miles and Kansas. Five Oklahoma products have committed to the Jayhawks.

Shawnee, coming off back-to-back district losses at Sand Springs (21-19) and Ponca City (21-7), has been injury plagued with three more players — defensive back/receiver Cyn’Cere Spencer, defensive end Justice Simpson and defensive end/receiver Joe Maytubby getting sidelined last week.

Shawnee, 1-4 overall, is 0-2 in the district.

Snyder holding at 363

Seminole head coach Mike Snyder, needing just one victory to break Oklahoma’s all-time 11-man wins’ record, has a difficult task against visiting Idabel tonight. With 363 wins, Snyder is tied with Bruce Hendrickson at the top of the list.

Seminole is coming off a 51-8 setback at Class 3A second-ranked Lincoln Christian to drop to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in 3A-3.

“Lincoln Christian is really good, right there with Heritage Hall in 3A,” Snyder said. “They have great facilities and they are definitely the best team in our district.”

Seminole, which has had as many as seven starters out at some time this season, get two back in wide receiver/defensive back Saybion Battles and defensive back Jason Batise.

Idabel is 4-1 overall and 2-0 in 3A-3, including a 55-8 romp over Tulsa Webster last weekend.

“Idabel has very good size and is very athletic at all 11 positions,” Snyder said.

Other Area Matchups

Tecumseh (3-2, 1-1 in 4A-2) at Blanchard (2-3, 1-1 in 4A-2)

Tecumseh riddled Cushing 64-41 last week while Blanchard blitzed McLoud 34-0.

Jaylen Walker amassed 288 rushing yards against Cushing. Blanchard has scored 89 points and surrendered 89 points.

Cushing (1-4, 1-1 in 4A-2) at McLoud (0-5, 0-2 in 4A-2)

McLoud has struggled offensively with just 47 points.

Bethel (3-2, 0-2 in 3A-2) at Pauls Valley (1-4, 0-2 in 3A-2).

After starting 3-0, Bethel has been defeated by fourth-ranked Sulphur and third-ranked Plainview in consecutive weeks. Pauls Valley will try to rebound from a 28-7 loss to Marlow.

Prague (2-3, 2-0 in 2A-2) at Okemah (3-2, 2-0 in 2A-2)

The Red Devils bombarded Henryetta 62-41, accumulating 489 yards rushing. Quarterback Trevor McGinnis posted four rushing touchdowns and threw a 57-yard scoring pass to Trevor Mills.

Okemah ripped Holdenville 50-16.

Chandler (2-3, 1-1 in 2A-2) at Meeker 2-3, 1-1 in 2A-2)

A Lincoln County shootout. Chandler is coming off a 47-13 thumping of Kellyville, piling up 515 yards rushing, while limiting Kellyville to 120. Dylan McKinney posted 124 yards on just eight carries.

Meeker wasn’t so fortunate, dropping a 41-14 decision to fifth-ranked Jones. Junior Korbin Cox of Jones had five rushing touchdowns and finished with 201 yards on 31 carries.

Wetumka (2-3, 0-0 in B-5) at Maud (3-2, 0-0 in B-5)

Maud was forced to forfeit a 14-9 decision to Wilson last Friday when Tiger coach Kenon White took his troops off the field in the second quarter. Oklahoma Secondary Schools Athletic Association Associate Director Mike Whaley said the action drew an automatic probation but Maud would be allowed to play Wetumka in its district opener tonight. Whaley said the OSSAA was working with Maud’s administration as part of an ongoing investigation.