Carolyn Elizabeth Kendall passed away on January 20, 2019, in a hospice facility in Siloam Springs, Arkansas -- not far from her home, at the age of 81. She and her husband Dr. George H. Kendall have resided in Delaware County for the past 18 years, calling Jay, Oklahom their hometown.

She was born November 9, 1937 to Homer and Mattie (Erwin) Bates, one of seven children, in Frederick, Oklahoma, where she grew up. In the 6th Grade she received an award for reading over 100 books. Carolyn attended Frederick High School, where she excelled and achieved the honor of valedictorian of her class on 1955. At the age of 16 years old, she also had the distinguished honor of becoming the youngest daily newspaper editor in the history of State of Oklahoma, working for the Frederick Daily News for a whopping 40 cents an hour.

Her love of writing followed in the footsteps of her grandfather, S.O. Daws, twice elected Territorial President of the U. S. Territory –Indiahoma Union 1905 & 1906; later becoming the Oklahoma’s 1st State Librarian – S.O. Daws is mostly credited with authoring the constitution of the State of Oklahoma in 1907.

Carolyn furthered her higher education in Fort Worth, Texas where she was awarded a full academic scholarship to attend Texas Christian University – The Horned Frogs. However, her mother, Mattie, became terminally ill with cancer and she returned to Frederick, Oklahoma to care for her until her death in 1957.

On December 8, 1962, she married George H. Kendall in Guthrie, Oklahoma. The couple made their 1st home in Garden City, Kansas. In 1969, her husband George enrolled in the school of Veterinary Medicine in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Following DVM school graduation in 1973, the couple moved to Weatherford, Oklahoma with their two sons, William John and George David operating a small family farming operation and a country large animal & small animal Veterinary practice. In 1976, Carolyn & George followed their dreams and pursuing a grand opportunity, moving to Clovis, NM. They purchased an existing small animal Veterinary practice – remodeled & renamed Animal Medical Hospital. Carolyn worked alongside her husband as a practice manager, Veterinary Assistant and chief bookkeeper for 26 years.

Carolyn was an accomplished musician, mastering the piano at the young age of 6, encouraged by her mother, Mattie. Mattie cared for babies of military wives during World War II, even though she only had one arm to earn enough money to pay for piano lessons and a piano. Her piano teacher was a Juilliard School of Music graduate, living in Frederick, OK. She also loved playing the organ in local churches, venues and at home, up and until her death.

In 2000, the couple, moved to the Delaware County and the Grand Lake area after retiring and built their custom dream-home on five acres -- completed in 2004, south of Little Kansas, Oklahoma. Carolyn was a devout follower of Christ and member of Grove’s First Baptist Church. She took part of the Delaware County prison Women’s ministry, bringing Jesus closer to those in need of the gospel.

Carolyn was also a writer and journalist. She had a column in the Delaware County Journal, was the Publisher and Editor of the “The Jay Way” until it ceased to exist and wrote a book called “Nevertheless”, about her lifelong journey with handicapped and disabled son, George David. She was a multi-talented woman and a devoted wife, mother and friend to many; she is and will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 6 siblings.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. George H. Kendall of Jay, Oklahoma; sons: William John Kendall of Orange County, California and George David Kendall of Muskogee, Oklahoma. Carolyn enjoyed her three grandchildren: William Ross Kendall completing his senior year of university at the Barrett School, Arizona State University’s honors college – graduating this spring with an advanced degree in Electrical Engineering. Maximilian James Kendall is pursuing his NCAA dreams as a starting baseball player with the Utah Valley Wolverines. Elsa George Kendall is named for Carolyn and her husband George -- Elsa is 18 months old.

