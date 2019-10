Shawnee resident Tammie L. Grant, 59, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in a local hospital.

Tribal rites will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, at Horseshoe Bend.

Graveside services will be at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at Wakolee Cemetery under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.