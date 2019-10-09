MIAMI — It’s too late to shut the barn door now, because the Stables in Miami has already been covered by a swarm of worker bees that is not letting anything hold them back as they give the barn a fresh coat and brighten up the look.

In layman’s terms, an impressive remodeling project is underway at The Stables Casino and organizers are excited to debut the new look.

Rob Burkybile, a member of the Modoc Tribe and the Modoc Gaming Authority, said what they consider to be the most important renovation is taking place in Phase 1 at the entrance to the main casino, which now will be the center of the casino’s two new sections.

To achieve this, some wall structures had to be added or redone to accommodate two new sets of doors that will have a walk-through center area separating the casino completely into two sections – smoking and non-smoking.

The second biggest portion of this remodeling project centers on the restaurant at The Stables, which, fittingly, will have a new name, too — The Winner’s Circle.

The restaurant is undergoing changes in its décor and floorplan, and even the menu is getting a “revamping,” according to Burkybile.

The third big change is really going to ramp up the excitement — and it’s that The Stables is bringing horse racing back.

Organizers have put their heads together with Twin Spires, a company that specializes in horseracing kiosks with flat screen monitors, and Burkybile assures everyone that it is a definite go. “We need horse racing if we are going to be called The Stables,” he said.

One of the biggest plans for the remodeling projects was to open up overall space at the casino in general. “We have some other ideas in mind…several things are in the works, but plans may change some as we go along,” Burkybile said.

Some of those plans could include adding another bar area in the non-smoking section and adding a dance floor and small stage for live entertainment.

With the new wall décor a warm and comfortable painted and textured blue sky with rustic wood below, the new non-smoking section, and a newly revamped restaurant, the first phase of the facelift will soon be complete and organizers hope it will “take 20 years off” and bring more people to check out the city’s famous “stables.”