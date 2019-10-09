FORT SMITH, Ark. – Down 11-3 in the pivotal fifth set and its 11-match winning streak on the line, Oklahoma Baptist battled back to claim a 3-2 (18-25, 25-20, 16-25, 25-21, 15-13) victory on the road against Arkansas-Fort Smith on Tuesday night. The win is OBU’s first five-set triumph of the season.

Staring up at an eight-point hole, Malia Leatherland came through with a big kill off a Rylen Moore dish to break the Lions’ serve. Diana Carranza held serve over the six points, recording a service ace before Audrey Poupard and Leatherland teamed up and took over with two kills and a combo block to close the gap at 11-10 in favor of UAFS.

Though the Lions eventually broke Carranza’s serve, Leatherland laid down another kill, this time off an assist from Kaylee Buell. Another block, this time by Poupard and Brecken Roquemore drew OBU level before Taneyah Brown and Leatherland put the finishing touches on the comeback effort.

Leatherland led the way with a double-double performance of 23 kills and 14 digs, followed by Hayley Daniel’s 10-kill performance. Rylen Moore finished with 30 assists and 10 digs for her seventh double-double of the season. Diana Carranza dug out a match-high 33 balls.

Oklahoma Baptist (16-3, 5-0 GAC) finishes the nonconference portion of their schedule with an 11-3 mark. The Bison return to action on Friday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. when they welcome Henderson State to Mabee Arena inside the Noble Complex.