SULPHUR — North Rock Creek’s Jordan Coody covered a 3.3-mile course in 19:11 Monday to capture the individual championship of the Sulphur Invitational held at Chickasaw National Recreation Area.

North Rock Creek’s boys placed fourth behind champion Sulphur, Tecumseh and Lexington.

NRC’s Kaleb Boatman came in 22nd (22:35), Colton Burch was 32nd (24:23) and Holden Brooking was 36th (25:31).

Brooklyn Tucker, with a time of 21:11, was the best NRC finisher in the girls’ 2.2-mile division with a 21:11 for 42nd. Other NRC finishers were Sydnie Arms, 46th, 22:05; Katlyn Masquas, 51st, 28:15; Payton Haley, 52nd, 28:01, and Jamie Hasbel, 54th, 36:04.

Kaleigh Strange was North Rock Creek’s best finisher, fourth, in the junior high school girls’ division with a time of 7:30 on the 1.2-mile course.

The NRC junior high girls placed third behind Velma-Alma and Pauls Valley.

On the JH boys’ side, Jack Marinelli of North Rock Creek was the overall runner-up at 7:07, Ben Wiles was sixth at 7:40. North Rock Creek came in third in the team standings behind Sulphur and Lexington.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.