MIAMI —Sidany Hilburn and Reagan Alsbaugh were crowned 2019 homecoming queen and King during Northeastern Oklahoma A&M’s “HOMEcoming on the Range” festivities.

The coronation ceremony took place on the afternoon before the “Showdown at the OK Corral” homecoming football game, which saw the Golden Norsemen defeat Blinn College 42-12.

“Being crowned the 2019 Homecoming Queen has struck up a whirlwind of emotions. I feel incredibly blessed, honored, and grateful for this opportunity,” said Hilburn, an Agriculture Business major from Quapaw. “I look forward to a year full of service to the college and to the community. Go, Go, NEO and God bless NEO A & M College.”

Hilburn represented the Center for Academic Success and Advising and is the daughter of Vic and Laura Hurley and Doug and Ashley Hilburn.

She was joined by king Reagan Alsbaugh, the son of Aaron and Courtney Alsbaugh, who represented the Native American Student Association.

“I am so honored and excited to have been selected as the 2019 NEO Homecoming King,” said Alsbaugh, a Psychology major from Miami. “NEO is such an excellent college and I look forward to representing its tradition of personal and academic success.”

King and queen honorees were selected by a panel of judges based on their references, electronic portfolios (LinkedIn profiles), and pageant performance.

This year, judges were 1990 homecoming queen Delaina Brown, NEO Development Foundation Vice Chair Tommy Dodson, and two-time NEO homecoming court member Daniel Hocker.

As part of their responsibility as queen and king, Hilburn and Alsbaugh will represent the college by attending important events held on campus and sponsored by the college throughout the year.

They also both received a $250 Foundation scholarship.

First runner-up for king was Malachi Walton, a Criminal Justice major from Lawton, representing the Students Striving for Success.

Samantha Thompson, a Business Administration major from Caney, Kansas, was selected as first runner-up for queen. She represented the Phi Beta Lambda.

Second runners-up were Roy Stovall, an Agriculture Business major from Wyandotte, representing the Aggie Society, and Alex Miers, a Business Administration major from Vinita, representing Phi Theta Kappa.

Mr. and Ms. Norse Spirit were selected by student body popular vote.

The winners were Roberto Bravo Jr. and Hannah Tweed.

Mr. and Ms. Congeniality were voted on by the royalty candidates and announced during Thursday evening’s pageant. Colben Dodson received the Mr. Congeniality Award and Samantha Thompson received the Ms. Congeniality Award.

The runners-up and Norse Spirit honorees were each awarded $100 Foundation scholarships.