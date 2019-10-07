MIAMI — It’s a two-for-one deal.

Not only does Miami High School mark homecoming Friday, Oct. 11, but it also will be a celebration of the 100th anniversary of MHS adopting the Wardog as its mascot.

Miami’s athletic teams were called the Demons prior to 1919.

That didn’t go well with members of a predominantly religious community. Plus, the name was somewhat common. Currently in Oklahoma, athletic teams at Beggs, Crowder, Dibble, Duncan and Perkins are known as the Demons.

According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, the “Wardog” is unique.

According to wardogathletics.com, “although ‘wardogs’ were a general part of Allied offensive tactics in World War I from Alsace-Lorraine to Ypres, their maximum effective use was in the Meuse- Argonne attack (between Sept. 16 and 26, 1918), which was to end the war.”

The late Ted Watts, a 1960 MHS graduate, did the most recent rendering of the Wardog that was unveiled during a pre-season pep rally on Aug. 28, 1984.

Steve Owens and Tinker Owens, members of the first two classes of the Miami Athletics Hall of Fame, were on hand for the ceremony.

Joe Thompson, who was executive director of the Miami Chamber of Commerce at the time, contacted Watts near the end of 1983 inquiring about designing a new Wardog graphic.

Watts did several drawings of his interpretation of the mascot for use as the official logo.

An assembly to introduce the homecoming court will be held at 2:45 p.m. Friday in the Miami Activity Center. Coronation ceremonies will begin at 6:30 p.m.

A parade down Main Street from 3rd NW to Central Avenue will start at 4:30 p.m.

There will be awards for the top three entries as well as an alumni spirit award that will be presented to the MHS alumni class that shows the best Wardog spirit during the parade.

Awards will be presented at the half of the game against Wagoner.

The All-School Reunion Committee will also recognize the youngest alum, the oldest alum, the alum who has traveled the furthest, class with the most representatives and the alumni spirit award.

To enter the parade, contact Kim Folks at 918-541-7938 or by email at kimfolks72@gmail.com or Amanda Davis at 918-533-2257 or by email at cassdavis4@hotmail.com.