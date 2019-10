Anthony (Tony) O. Craigg, age 70, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Missouri, a week after an accident at his home in Grove.

Funeral services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Prairie Grove, AR at 2 p.m. Tuesday October 8, 2019.

Arrangements entrusted to Nichols Stephens Funeral Service of Grove, Oklahoma.