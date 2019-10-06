Blue Zones Project Approved worksite, The Shawnee Family YMCA, is hosting a party to celebrate recent renovations and the grand reopening of Lion's Club Playground on the intersection of Airport Drive and Federal.

Blue Zones Project Approved worksite, The Shawnee Family YMCA, is hosting a party to celebrate recent renovations and the grand reopening of Lion’s Club Playground on the intersection of Airport Drive and Federal. This recent work was completed due to efforts made possibly by a grant awarded to the YMCA from the Safe Routes to Parks partnership with full support from the City of Shawnee.

To celebrate the work done to breath new life into Lion’s Club Playground, the Shawnee Family YMCA will be holding a grand reopening party from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19. The event is open to the community and will include free snacks, activities and prizes.

