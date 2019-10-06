A historic rivalry in Southern Oklahoma added a new chapter Friday night as the Ringling Blue Devils and Healdton Bulldogs met up once again.

This time though it was at Plainview Stadium in Ardmore.

Despite the change in scenery, the Blue Devils felt right at home on the artificial turf as they raced their way to a 49-0 victory over the Bulldogs.

Ringling got on the board in the first quarter when Kash Lyle got a nine-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 after the extra point.

Ethan Mitchell then extended the lead with a five-yard run, to make it 14-0 going to the second.

With less than four minutes to go before halftime, Bo Mitchell got a three-yard touchdown run to make it 22-0 after the successful two-point conversion from Lyle.

Sam Vanbuskirk then showed off his arm accuracy as he found Ethan Johnson for a 29-yard touchdown to make it 29-0 going into the break.

Lyle and Vanbuskirk each had a one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, as Ringling finished off the game in the fourth with a 37-yard touchdown run from Lyle.

On top of three touchdowns, Lyle rushed the ball 15 times for 148 yards in the game, while Bo Mitchell totaled eight carries for 41 yards and one touchdown.

Vanbuskirk had 12 carries for 81 yards and one touchdown in the game.

Colton Picklesimer had 12 carries for 30 yards in the game for Healdton, while Josh Harvey totaled 10 carries for 26 yards.

Ringling (4-1, 2-0) is back at home at Rick Gandy Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday night taking on Dibble, while Healdton (2-3, 0-2) is on the road at 7:30 p.m. Friday night against Walters in a district showdown.