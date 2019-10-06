There haven’t been many teams this season that have been able to stay with the No. 3 Plainview Indians.

Friday night the Bethel Wildcats tried to keep pace, but could only maintain it for one quarter.

Plainview broke open a 14-14 tie after the first quarter and managed to score 28 points before halftime, leading to a commanding 63-21 victory over the Wildcats on the road.

The victory moves Plainview to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in district play.

Bethel took the early lead in the first quarter, before Plainview tied the game off a 55-yard touchdown pass.

The Wildcats were back in front though moments later, before the Indians tied the game going into the second quarter.

Before halftime, it was all about Plainview.

Back-to-back rushing touchdowns put the Indians in front at 28-14, before Bethel got to within seven at 28-21.

But Brock Parham let his arm do the talking to end the first half as he threw touchdown passes of 61 and five yards to put Plainview up 42-21 at the break.

Plainview got a pair of touchdowns in the third off a 20-yard TD pass followed by a 36-yard rushing score, before the game was finished off in the fourth by a 56-yard touchdown run.

Parham finished the night 13-of-22 passing for 264 yards and five touchdowns, while Jaxon Clemons rushed the ball 13 times for 186 yards and one touchdown.

Tyson Al-J’Bour had a solid game as well as he carried the ball nine times for 166 yards and three touchdowns.

Blake Nowell was the leading receiver on the night as he caught five passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns, while Reis Taylor had three catches for 53 yards with one touchdown.

Plainview is back at home at Plainview Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday night for Military Appreciation Night against the Marlow Outlaws.