RATLIFF CITY — Billy Paul “B.P.” Smith, age 89, of Ratliff City, departed this life on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at his residence near Ratliff City. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Ratliff City with Rev. Glynn Baker officiating. Interment will follow in the Ratliff City Cemetery. Services are under the direction and care of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Ratliff City.

B.P. was born on Feb. 3, 1930, to the late Mr. William Andrew Smith and Mrs. Effie Myrtle (Newberry) Smith in Graham.

B.P. attended Murray State College. He started college with a baseball scholarship and ended up playing football for Murray State. B.P. married the late Mrs. Rosa Nell (England) Smith on Nov. 4, 1950 together they made their home near Ratliff City where they would raise their three children and were very active in the community. B.P. was a devoted Christian and attended the First Baptist Church of Ratliff City where he had served on the deacon board for many years. He had also served on the Fox School Board in previous years. He loved his family and spent many hours coaching little league baseball, fishing,and hunting. B.P. worked for Samedan Oil Company for over 31 years as a pumper and had owned his own business at one time. He was a rancher and until recently had stayed very active on his ranch doing everything from working cattle to driving tractors. B.P. was also the local T.V. repair man going all over the area making house calls. B.P. was a wonderful father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He will be missed by all that knew him.

Mr. Smith is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rosa Nell (England) Smith, two brothers, Haskell and Stanley Smith; one sister, Muriel Griggs, great-grandson, Brayden Bush; and son-in-law, Tony Wilkins.

He is survived by his son, Dennis Smith and wife, Pam of Ratliff City; daughters, Connie Wilkins of Ratliff City, and Debbie Smith and husband, Donnie of Ninnekah; grandchildren, Derik Smith, Todd Smith, Blair Smith, Toby Wilkins, Drew Smith, Ara “Rumpy” Bush, Brandi Burns, Paula Stewart, and Shannon Landree; sister, Maxine Kellum of Spokane, Wash.; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Derik Smith, Todd Smith, Blair Smith, Toby Wilkins, Drew Smith, and Ara “Rumpy” Bush.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Harold Rozell and the Men’s Sunday School Class.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Ratliff City.

