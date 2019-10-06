Aaron Mark Flanagan was born May 8, 1956, in Monahans, Texas, the son of E. Don and Betty Flanagan. He spent his childhood in Ardmore. Mark passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Jesup, Ga.

A retired U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force veteran, he enjoyed living in Germany for most of his career. While in Germany, his favorite mode of transportation was his Harley Davidson motorcycle. During his military career, Mark received the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Expert Badge Pistol/Grenade and Driver/Mechanic Badge.

Mark is preceded in death by his Mother in December 2006 and his Dad in May 2019.

He is survived by three sisters, Donna Epperson and husband, Glendall of Norman, Klista Storts and husband, Gary of Nashville and Jerri Flanagan of Oklahoma City; four children, Aaron and wife, Nicole and his mother Lynda, Jered and wife, Kristina, Byron, Christa and their mother, Connie; and 11 grandchildren, Caitlyn, Sutton, Aiden, Kyler, Aden, Rhyan, Braeden, Tyson, Lloyd, Whalen and Harley.

Mark was loved and will be missed by his entire family.