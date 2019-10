Daniel Joseph Pertile, 79 of Shawnee, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at an Oklahoma City hospital.

Service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the chapel. Burial will be at Tecumseh Cemetery.

Walker Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.