While there is no shortage of pumpkin spice and spooky decorations this month, there are plenty of other things to anticipate this fall. Along with several fall-themed classes and events at the Champion Public Library in the coming weeks, a new service available there may also take the horror out of finding someone to notarize important documents.

Emily Stinson with the Southern Oklahoma Library System said a notary service started last week because of frequent questions from patrons about area notaries. The service will be available during normal library hours and starts at $7.

As Halloween approaches faster than the Headless Horseman can ride, the Champion Public Library will be offering free classes and events to kids and young adults. Beginning on Monday, a trick-or-treat bag decorating class will be available. “Those can be for little kids because they’re going to be the ones trick-or-treating,” Stinson said.

Classes are being offered to patrons for free thanks to grants awarded to the library system and employees teaching classes that interest them personally.

For families looking for other activities that can include the young ones, the Family Movie Day on Saturday, Oct. 19 will feature a family-friendly Halloween flick at 11 a.m. Other special events throughout the month of October will be geared more for the older kids, including a tea towel decorating class beginning on Oct. 8 and a pumpkin decorating class on Oct. 14.

The escape room, Mix Up at the Morgue, will be available for people wanting a creepy challenge on Oct. 21, and a Young Adult Movie Night on Oct. 26 will feature a horror movie for patrons 17-years-old and up.



Stinson said classes are often well attended and asks for anyone interested in participating at any of the Southern Oklahoma Library System branches to call ahead. “We do have a limited number we supply for each class,” she said.



The Champion Public Library will wrap up October with open doors on Halloween for families to trick-or-treat in a safe environment.



If the dark side of fall isn’t your style, a fall skin care class will be offered on Oct. 30 to help people prepare their skin for the cold, dry weather this winter. Stinson said her interest in skin care is behind her motivation to offer the class to library patrons across the Southern Oklahoma Library System.



Many of the classes and events offered at the Champion Public Library in Ardmore are also available at other branches, but offerings may vary. More information about those locations can be found online at southernoklibrarysystem.org.