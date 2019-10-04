Bartlesville’s creative youth will have a chance to bond behind paintbrushes at the Price Tower Arts Center this weekend.

The two-hour paint and pour just-for-kids workshop will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. The event coincides with the Price Tower’s traveling exhibit celebrating one of Mexico’s most iconic artists, Frida Kahlo.

The cost per participant is $15 and registration can be done in person or over the phone by calling 918- 336-4949. Supplies and snacks will be provided, and the young artists will have the chance to work with professional guest artist Gabriela Johnson to create their own “Frida-inspired” painting.

Kahlo is considered one of the most significant artists of the 20th century. Her body of work, consisting of some 250 paintings and drawings, is both intensely personal and universal in scope, and relies heavily on the natural world.

According to Deshane Atkins, curator, the participants will create their own self-portraits and implement different elements that represent themselves — all in the style of Kahlo, who started painting at a young age.

“We wanted to courage those creative young artists in hopes of teaching them techniques that will help them grow artistically,” said Atkins. “Come have a unique experience creating artwork among an artistic and social icon. Before or after the class, enjoy the exhibition that features several educational interactives.”

The Frida Kahlo’s Garden exhibit is part of a much larger show that was hosted at the New York Botanical Garden, and it’s been scaled down to make it possible for smaller communities to experience Kahlo’s home, garden and other works.

There also will be a fun and creative event happening next weekend, too. On Oct. 12, artists of all ages can decorate some two-dimensional and three-dimensional sugar skulls in recognition of the “Dia De Los Muertos,” also known as Day of the Dead.

Price Connors, director of education, said the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. is free and open to the public and will also feature other themed crafts, art projects and fun for kids of all ages.

“We will be decorating sugar skulls, which is so important to the traditions of the Day of the Dead,” Connors said. ” We find it appropriate that we began with Mexican Independence Day and we are ending Hispanic awareness month with the Day of the Dead.”

Indeed, the Frida Kahlo traveling exhibit will close on Oct. 20, so Connors believes the upcoming events are an ideal way to learn more about other cultures and explore the crafts of Mexico.

“It is a vibrant culture that many are not fully aware of and as a bonus you can take great selfies dressed up as Frida and her husband, Diego Rivera,“ said Connors. “It is always fun to create something to bring home to remember the exhibit.”

For more information go to www.pricetower.org.