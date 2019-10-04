After a little under two hours of deliberation in a Murray State College rape trial in Johnston County, the jury reportedly found the defendant not guilty Wednesday.

Dakota Martin was 20 years old at the time of his arrest in Oct. 2018 over an accusation claiming that he had raped a girl at the college. The trial began Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 after Martin turned down a plea offer that would have resulted in a deferred sentence and would not have required him to register as a sex offender.

“Which is really difficult for anyone to pass that up just because you never know what a jury is going to do,” Martin’s attorney, Jason May, said regarding the offer. “But at the end of the day he wanted to clear his name and he decided to take the risk to make sure that it was clear to everybody that he was not guilty.”

During the trial, May said it was revealed that the accuser had been playing strip poker with Martin nights before they had sex and had indicated that she wanted to have sex with him but would have to break up with her boyfriend first.

The following night, on Sept. 17, 2018, May said the accuser sent Martin several Snap Chats telling him that she and her boyfriend had

broken up. On Sept. 18, May said Martin and the accuser played ‘strip go fish’ together and had sex.

“She Snap Chatted him the next day to tell him that she had a good time and then the day after that she tried to get back together with the boyfriend that she broke up with and basically at that point decided that she had been raped,” May said.

May said Martin plans to attend college elsewhere and will have his record expunged. “We’ll get this all cleared so it won’t show up on his background checks and things like that,” he said.

The prosecutor in the case declined to comment.