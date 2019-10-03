DALE – The Pirates of Dale weren’t really pressed Wednesday in defeating Wister, 13-3, and Latta, 8-2, to claim a regional championship.

Coach Eddie Jeffcoat’s squad will take a 29-3 record into next week’s state tournament.

Against Wister, Dale was up 4-2 when it posted four runs in the fifth, then earned the 10-run rule with five runs in the sixth.

Victorious hurler Jaxon Wright surrendered five hits, walked two and fanned two in six innings.

Carson Hunt smashed a 3-run home run in the third. David Herring and Jono Johnson rang up 2-run homers in the sixth.

Johnson went 3 for 4, including a double, and drove in three runs. Herring also had a double and finished with four runs batted in.

Tanner Collins scored three runs off four singles. Dale posted 16 hits.

Johnson, who received the pitching start against Latta, allowed four hits, one unearned run and struck out nine in six innings.

Herring, who pitched the last inning, permitted one run and walked two.

Dale was the recipient of nine walks to go along with six hits.

Cade McQuain and Dallen Forsythe recorded a double and single apiece. Collins had two singles and drove in a run.

Another state berth will be decided today. Wister and Oktaha will clash at 2 with Latta meeting the victor.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.