The Lady Red softball team ventured across state lines to play the 13-3 Webb City Lady Cardinals on Monday. The game went back and forth multiple times before finally ending in favor of the Lady Cardinals as they walked off with a 6-5 win in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Webb City 6, Grove 5

“They were a really good team,” Grove Head Coach Jeremy Collins said. “One of the best we’ve seen all year. I really thought we were going to win when we scored in the top of the seventh. You have to give them credit though, they kept fighting back when I thought we had them down.”

The Lady Red struck first in the top of the second inning. Elizabeth Cash lead off with a single before Laken Malone bunted her to second. Webb City was unable to make a play on Malone’s bunt and it went as a single. Anastasia Pace followed with her own bunt single. The throw skipped away from the Webb City first baseman allowing the Lady Red to score their first run. With one out, Sage Jackson followed the theme by reaching on her own bunt single scoring the second Lady Red run.

Webb City scored once in the bottom of the fourth inning to bring the game within one. The Lady Red answered in the top of the fifth inning with two outs. Cayden Hollingsworth walked to start the inning and scored when Mikalle Pair hit the eighth pitch of her at bat over the left field fence for a home run.

Webb City refused to go away scoring two runs of their own. With two outs and a runner on first, the Lady Cardinals were able to string three consecutive hits together making the score 4-3.

Webb City tied the score at 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth when the Lady Red committed back-to-back errors. With a runner on second and threatening to take the lead, Malone was able to get a ground ball and two strikeouts keeping the score tied.

Sage Jackson greeted the top of the seventh inning with a double down the left field line. Hollingsworth bunted her to third before Ava Sarwinski hit a deep fly ball to center field that scored the run giving the Lady Red a 5-4 lead.

With two outs and a runner on first who had reached on a bloop single, Webb City was down to their last strike. The batter, who was down 0-2, fouled off four straight pitches before tomahawk chopping a rise ball at her eyes over the left field fence for a walk off home run giving the Lady Cardinals a 6-5 victory.

“I’ve only seen that happen one other time,” pitching coach Drew Osborne said. “When you throw a ball that far up out of the zone and a hitter basically overhand swings at it, you expect it to be a swing and a miss. Somehow she squared that up and let it fly.”

Malone pitched for the Lady Red going 6.2 innings and give up 6 runs, 2 earned. She gave up 7 hits, walked 2, and struck out 14.