AFTON – Nobody was taking chances that a social media threat implying there could be a mass shooting at Afton Public Schools and Northeast Tech was just a joke and all the schools were put on emergency lockdown Wednesday morning.

Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd was on the scene when the all clear was given shortly after noon.

“There was an ex-student that attended Afton schools last year and he put a threat on social media with details about doing a mass shooting at Afton schools and Northeast Tech,” Floyd said.

Because Afton was the suspect’s previous school, the schools put themselves on immediate lockdown, which Floyd and his deputies assisted with.

“We had Delaware County locate the individual that was making the threats because he was living down there,” Floyd said. “That individual is in custody now and getting ready to be questioned about why he made the threats. We want to know what his motive was.”

“The lockdown has been lifted and everything is good now.”