RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – After dismantling Southern Nazarene last Saturday, 11-0, Hannah Evans and Ruth King have been named players of the week by the Great American Conference. Evans took home her second Defensive Player of the Week honor, while King claimed her first Offensive Player of the Week award this season.

A native of Shawnee, King led the way for Oklahoma Baptist with the fourth hat trick of her career, and her second against the Crimson Storm. She also handed out two assists for a total of eight points, the high watermark for an individual player in the GAC, as well as the sixth-highest total in Division II, this season.

Hailing from Mustang, Evans marshaled a defensive front for OBU that picked up its second-straight clean sheet while allowing just seven shots for the match. In addition to her defensive duties, Evans assisted on two goals, both from set pieces.

The Bison have now claimed seven weekly honors this season. Through four weeks of action, no other league school has more than two honorees.

Oklahoma Baptist (3-3-1, 1-0 GAC) kick off their trip to Arkansas on Thursday, Oct. 3 when they take on Ouachita at 1 p.m. in Arkadelphia.