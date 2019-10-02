WYANDOTTE – After serious assessment of their overall business plan, the Eastern Shawnee Tribe has announced that it will be bringing the second chapter in the life of the Bordertown Casino to a close in December.

While the decision was not an easy one, tribe officials believe it is the right one.

When it opened in 2003, Bordertown Casino (one of three casinos owned and operated by the Eastern Shawnee Tribe) was home to 900 gaming machines, bingo, poker, and table games and became so popular that it quickly outgrew its building. Construction soon began on the Indigo Sky Casino & Resort, the tribe’s largest gaming facility, which opened its doors Sept. 5, 2012.

It wasn’t long before the decision was made by the tribe to reopen the gaming floor of the Bordertown Casino and add a new arena and, in April 2015, it was debuted.

While the doors at Bordertown will close again Dec. 15, there will still be live entertainment at Indigo Sky’s ECHO Bar every Thursday through Saturday, and the first session of bingo (which will be moved from Bordertown to the Indigo Sky Casino) will be Dec. 18.

“There are currently no plans for the use of the Bordertown facility,” casino general manager Melanie Heskett said. “The times at Bordertown had been good since it reopened in April 2015.”

The good news is that employees will not be losing their jobs. Tribal officials say they'll be transferred to either Indigo Sky or the Outpost Casino.

You can watch www.bordertowncasino.com and http://www.estoo-nsn.gov/for updates.