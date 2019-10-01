Online only

Wyandotte and Fairland will host fastpitch softball regional tournaments that begin Thursday, Oct. 2.

Coalgate, Tonkawa and Howe will join the Lady Bears in Class 2A play.

In Class A, Porter, Gore and Woodland will join Fairland.

Welch travels to Red Oak for Class B play. Also in the field are Earlsboro and Smithville.

Regional winners advance to the state tournament.

Class 2A @Wyandotte

The Lady Bears (26-5, first in 2A-6) face Coalgate (21-10, 4th 2A-7) in the noon opener followed by Tonkawa (11-14, 3rd 2A-8) vs. Howe (23-9, 2nd 2A-5) at 2 p.m.

The Wyandotte-Coalgate loser plays either Tonkawa or Howe in a 4 p.m. elimination game.

The two winners meet at 6 p.m.

There will be a noon elimination game on Friday, followed by the championship at 2 p.m.

An “if necessary” game would follow at 4 p.m.

The Lady Bears won 2A-6 on point differential with Oktaha. Both were 13-1 and the split season series. Wyandotte finished with 103 district points while Oktaha had 89.

Howe beat WHS 14-4 and 13-1 to win a trip to the state tournament, where the Lady Lions lost to Pawnee in the first round.

Class A @ Fairland

The sixth-ranked Lady Owls battle Porter (22-9) at noon with No. 18 Gore (23-7) playing No. 15 Woodland (22-6) at 2 p.m.

The two first-round losers meet at 4 p.m. with the winners squaring off at 6 p.m.

The format for Friday will include games at noon and 2 p.m., with the “if” game at 4 p.m.

Fairland has the most wins of any team in the OSSAArankings.com Class A Top 20.

No. 3 Canute, No. 4 Ripley, No. 8 Morrison and No. 9 Vanoss all have 27 wins.

Class B @ Red Oak

Welch (17-14) has been paired against second-ranked Red Oak in the noon opener with Earlsboro (18-13) and No. 19 Smithville (19-13) meeting at 2 p.m.

The format for the rest of the tournament will be the same for the other four — and possibly, five — games as at the other locations.

The Lady Wildcats advanced by sweeping their three District 32 games, beating Bluejacket 11-7 then pounding South Coffeyville 18-3 and 10-0.

Red Oak received one of the 37 first place votes cast in the Class B rankings released Sept. 30.