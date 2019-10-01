MIAMI — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College will host the “How the West Was Won” Royalty Pageant on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the NEO Fine Arts Auditorium.

Royalty candidates are selected by their peers to represent various clubs and organizations on campus.

The goal of the homecoming royalty competition is to build professional and leadership skills among candidates, while also encouraging friendly rivalry between clubs.

Royalty candidates are as follows:

Agriculture Education Club — queen, Mattie Haynes, Jay; king, Tyler Stedje, Gruver, Texas

Aggie Society — queen, Georgia Agan, Venedy, Illinois; king, Roy Stovall, Wyandotte

Baptist Collegiate Ministry — queen, Claire Coyne, Miami

Center for Academic Success and Advisement — queen, Sidany Hilburn, Quapaw

Collegiate Farm Bureau — queen, Carly Baumhoer, Hatton, Missouri

Latinos Unidos — queen, Molly Knox, Tulsa; king, Kevin Esquilin, Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico

Native American Student Association — queen, Amber Ortner, Grove; king, Reagan Alsbaugh, Miami

NEO Gold Program — queen, Rosa Garcia, Baxter Springs

NEO Honors Program — queen, Trinity Pruitt, Fairland; king,Nicholas Douglas-Eickhoff, Manhattan, Kansas

NEO Nursing Association — queen, Trista Crook, Webb City, Missouri

NEO Student Ambassadors — queen, Mykala Clower, West Fork, Arkansas; king, Jose Gonzalez, Commerce

Opioid Grant — queen, Brandi Denefrio, Neosho; king, John O’Neal, Lawton

Phi Beta Lambda — queen, Samantha Thompson, Caney, Kansas; king, Gabriel Palos, Chicago, Illinois

Phi Theta Kappa — queen, Alex Miers, Vinita

Resident Life — queen, Anna Turner, Bentonville, Arkansas; king, Caden Hasselbring, Ponca City

Softball — queen, Karis Clark, Mustang

Student Support Services — queen, Kimberly Lopez, Tulsa; king, Malachi Walton, Lawton

Wrestling — king, Colben Dodson, Liberty, Kansas

The pageant is the main aspect of the royalty competition.

Contestants also participate in professional development workshops, create Linkedin.com profiles and more.

Kathy Fuhs, 1969 NEO homecoming queen, will serve as the emcee for this year’s event.

This year’s judges include Delaina Brown, 1990 NEO homecoming queen; Tommy Dodson, NEO Development Foundation board chair; and Daniel Hocker, two-time member of the NEO homecoming court.

Candidates will dress in formal attire and answer two sets of questions. Candidates will also select the Mr. and Ms. Congeniality winners.

A student body popular vote will determine Mr. and Ms. Norse Spirit winners, and the king and queen winners will be announced during halftime of Saturday's homecoming game against Blinn College.

Mr. and Ms. Norse Spirit candidates include:

Student Ambassadors — Jamal Morris, Vinita; Alexis Riley, Grove

Christian Student Fellowship — Sammantha Avants, Durant

Phi Beta Lambda — Hannah Tweed, Chouteau; Logan Hall, Fort Scott, Kansas.

Resident Life Council — Caitlin Harris, Colcord

Latinos Unidos — Roberto Bravo Jr., Wyandotte; Reina Wimp, Claremore

The homecoming king and queen will each receive $250 scholarships and the runners-up will each receive $100 scholarships.

In addition to the scholarship award, the king and queen will attend various events throughout the year and represent NEO to the local community.

The public is encouraged to attend the NEO “HOMEcoming on the Range” pageant and admission is free.

A complete list of homecoming activities and events can be found at www.neo.edu/homecoming .