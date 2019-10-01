MIAMI – If you get nostalgic for the “good old days,” then a night at the Coleman Theatre for a silent movie and musical entertainment by a world-renowned organist may be just what the doctor ordered.

The evening starts off in the grand ballroom at the Coleman on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. for a special catered pre-show meal with Dennis James, the Coleman House organist and a world-renowned musician.

Catered by Red Hot & Blue of Joplin (reservations are required), the meal will consist of smoked rotisserie chicken breast, dinner salad, baked potato, roll, dessert, and iced tea. During the meal, guests will be able to visit with James.

Dinner is $20.

The silent film “The Monster” will begin at 7:30 p.m. featuring James on the Coleman’s Mighty Wurlitzer.

A separate ticket is required for the silent movie — $18 for adults, $13 for senior citizens, and $8 for students and children.

“The Monster” will also be shown Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2:30 p.m.

The 1925 silent horror comedy stars Lon Chaney as the insane Dr. Ziska who devises a scheme for some bizarre resurrection experiments on human specimens.

“This will be the first of our three silent films this season and we are so excited Dennis James is coming back,” Danny Dillon, Coleman Managing Director, said.

Visit the Coleman Theatre box office 103 N. Main St., call 918-540-2425, e-mail colemantheatre@miamiokla.net or go online at www.colemantheatre.org for tickets or more information.