BBQ Sandwiches are one of the meals set for the Jay Senior Center in the coming week.

The menu includes:

Wednesday, October 2 - Chicken Fried Steak*

Thursday, October 3 - Spaghetti with Meatballs

Friday, October 4 - BBQ Sandwiches

Monday, October 7 - Hamburger and Chips

Tuesday, October 8 - Dorito Chicken

Wednesday, October 9 - Meatloaf*

Thursday, October 10 - Baked Chicken Breast

Friday, October 11 - Stuffed Cabbage Rolls

*Bingo will be played on this day, call 918-253-8405 for details.

The senior center is located at 816 North Main (across from the Delaware County Library).

Those interested in the lunch but who have no transport may call 918-253-8405 between 8 and 10:30 a.m. for deliveries ($4.50 price) or for transportation to the center.

The cost for lunch is as follows: Dine-in 55 and over - $4; 54 and under - $4.50; and children 10 and under - $2. Fresh salad bar and dessert served daily. The meals are open to the public. The menu is subject to change.

Volunteers at the center offer bingo on Wednesdays after lunch, with prizes. Bingo is free with a paid meal. The center also has cards, dominoes, skip-bo and pool.

The center is open from 8 a.m.to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, persons interested may call 918-253-8405.