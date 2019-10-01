ONGOING

Caring Kitchen/Feed My Sheep

Volunteers with The Caring Kitchen and Feed My Sheep have combined efforts to provide their services on the same day.

The Caring Kitchen, now located at 11th and Washbourne, in Jay, will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, while Feed My Sheep will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, across the roadway in its facility.

Caring Kitchen 2.0 will provide a nutritious meal once a week in its new location in Jay. Feed My Sheep will provide a food pantry for those in need on the same day.

The combined operation is designed to allow the two organizations to join forces in order to serve members of the community.

Emergency Food Assistance Program

The Jay Community Chapel, Seventh and Krause, Jay is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the third Tuesday and Wednesday. It covers the entire Jay School District. For more information, persons interested may call 918-253-4334 or 918-253-7447 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

City of Jay

Officials with the City of Jay will test tornado sirens at noon on the first Wednesday of every month.

Jay Fire Department

Officials with the City of Jay offers Jay Fire Department memberships for anyone living outside Jay city limits and needing one for home insurance purposes.

The cost is $50 a year and is based upon a schedule. For more information, or to purchase a membership, persons interested may contact the Jay city clerk at 918-253-4148 or Jay City Hall at 918-253-4307.

AA and NA Meetings in Colcord

Struggling with addiction? Nothing works? Try a God centered solution Colcord Sunday evening Recovery meets 5 p.m. at the East (back) entrance, Colcord First Baptist Church. Colcord Tuesday night Alcoholics Anonymous, First Baptist Church basement at 7 p.m.

Open meeting. All beliefs and denominations welcome. Colcord Friday night Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., 538 East Main, Colcord, basement entrance.

NA Meetings in Jay

The Last Chance Group, which helps those dealing with narcotics addiction, meets at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays every week.

Meetings take place in the Jay Senior Citizens Center at 816 South Main Street in Jay. For more information, persons interested may contact Jesse Stroud at 918-964-0609.

Talbot Library & Museum House

Talbot Library & Museum House is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday located at 500 South Colcord Avenue. Closed holidays. For more information or group tours, persons interested may call 918-326-4532.

Free Eye Exam of Glasses

The Jay Lions Club offers free eye exam or glasses. To qualify, a person must be income eligible and carry no insurance. For more information, persons interested may call Kay Pickup or Sarah Foreman at 918-253-8542 for an application.

Addiction Support Group

Red Willow Counseling Services and Calvary Baptist Church are sponsoring an “Addictions Support Group” at 7:30 p.m., on Thursday. The group meets at Calvary Baptist Church, 7727 Cedar Drive in West Siloam Springs.

The group is open to recovering addicts and their families. Calvary Baptist Church is located on Old Highway 33 (Cedar Drive), between White Oak Road and Moseley School Road, in West Siloam Springs. For more information, persons interested may contact Calvary Baptist Church at 918-422-5922 or calvary000@centurytel.net.

Narcotics Anonymous Meetings

Narcotic Anonymous Meetings take place at noon on Monday, 7 p.m., on Tuesday, noon on Thursday, and 7 p.m., Saturday, at the Jay Senior Center, 816 South Main, Jay. For more information, persons interested may call 918-521-8914.

WED. 10.02

Delaware County Retired Educators Association

DCREA will meet on Wednesday, October 2,2019 in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church of Jay, 503 4th Street, Jay, OK, at 10 a..m Members will have the opportunity to work of a craft project. Nancy Kimbrell will report on legislation affecting retired teachers.

Jay Community Blood Drive

The next Jay Community Blood Drive is on October 2, 2019 at the Jay Community Building (Library) from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is an American Red Cross blood drive. You may register online for “Rapid Pass” the day of, or you can call for an appointment.

For more information or to register, call Virginia Cordell at 918-801-6788 or The American Red Cross at 1-888-733-2767.

THURS. 10.03

Johnson-O'Malley Elections at Oaks-Missions

Elections for JOM Indian Education Committee members will be held on Thursday, October 3 in Oaks-Mission School's Administration Building's Board Room at 6 p.m. To serve on the JOM IEC, a person must be the parent of guardian of a JOM verified child. School Board members or spouses and school employees or spouses cannot serve on the committee.

For more information, contact Chandra Warren at 918-868-2499 ext. 3.

FRI. 10.04

2019 Colcord Football Homecoming

The Colcord Homecoming will be this Friday, Oct.4th. The Parade will begin at 2 p.m., Coronation at 6 p.m. and The Hornets will be playing Commerce Tigers at 7 p.m.

Anyone interested in the parade can contact Eddie Tuder at 918-326-4107.

SAT. 10.05

Unified Fishing Derby

The FLW Foundation has partnered with Costa Series Angler Jimmy Green to host a free unified fishing derby for young anglers up to 18 years old and special olympic athletes of all ages in the area.

The derby will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Wolf Creek Park in Grove.

The first 25 participants who sign up will receive a goody bag, first and second place will be awarded on the FLW stage on Saturday, October 5 at 3:30 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to bring rods and tackle, chairs, life jackets, sunscreen, hats, snacks and drinks. Cameras are encouraged. An adult or a legally authorized care giver must accompany all participants and sign a waiver form.

For more information or to pre-register, email Jimmy Green at jimmygreen360@yahoo.com

TUES. 10.08

Delaware County Farmers Union Meeting

The Delaware County Farmers Union, the farm organization of American Farmers & Ranchers Insurance, will have it's annual meeting Tuesday October 8,2019, at 6:30 PM at the Jay Community Center. There will be no dinner or door prizes in order to continue funding our youth programs and scholarships. For information contact 918-786-2155 or 918-422-5457.

Johnson-O'Malley Elections at Jay

Elections for JOM Indian Education Committee (IEC) members will be held October 8, 2019 in the small library room at the Delaware County Library, beginning at 6:00 pm.

To serve on the JOM IEC, a person must be the parent or guardian of a JOM verified child. School board members or spouses, school administrators or spouses and Cherokee Nation personnel with signature authority over JOM contracts or spouses cannot serve on the committee.

For more information, contact Tammy Proctor at 918-232-7583.

THUR. 10.10

Colcord Public School Johnson-O'Malley Committee Elections

Elections for JOM Indian Education Committee (IEC) members will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Colcord Middle School beginning at 6:00 p.m. in Misty Ziebarth's classroom. To serve on the JOM IEC, a person must be the parent or guardian of a JOM verified child. School board members or spouses and school employees or spouses are unable to serve on the committee.

For more information, contact Remington Rogers at 918-326-4107 ext. 322 or rrogers@colcordschools.com

SAT. 10.19

Zena Fall Fest

The 2019 Zena Fall Fest will be held on Saturday, October 10 at the Zena Community Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 7:40 p.m. There will be a car show, alpacas, bounce houses, games, a pumpkin carving contest, a hot dog eating contest, a mountain dew chug off, a root beer chug off, chili tasting and cook off, a pie eating contest, a wiener roast and a free hay ride.

MON. 10.28

Harlem Wizards Fundraiser for Kansas Super Comets

The Kansas Special Olympics Team is bringing in the Harlem Wizards for a fundraiser on Monday, October 28th at 7 p.m. The Harlem Wizards basketball team travel around the country and provide comedic entertainment. This Fundraiser will help provide funds for Special Olympians to play in local and state competitions, registration, meals, uniforms, and travel exprenses. Tickets can be purchased online at www.harlemwizards.com. Call 918-868-2567

SAT. 11.02

Mardi Gras at DCCSAN’s Winterset

The 2019 Winterset event, a fundraiser for Delaware County Children’s Advocacy Center, will take place at 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at Shangri-La on Monkey Island.

The event begins with a social hour at 6 p.m., and dinner at 7 p.m. It includes both a live and silent auction. This year’s event has a mardi gras theme.

Tickets are $75 each or tables of 10 are available for $750. Tickets may be purchased online at www.dccsan.org or Bank of Grand Lake in Grove, or Grand Savings Bank in Grove and Jay.

For more information, persons interested may call 918-253-4539

WED. 11.06

Delaware County Retired Educators Association

DCREA will meet on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in the Grove High School Library Media Center at 11 a.m. The Grove High School Music Department will present a program, followed by lunch.

