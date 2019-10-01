Joseph Kelly

Joseph Kelly died Sept. 26. Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 3, at theFirst Presbyterian Church, Gardner, Kan. Vistation will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. Oct. 2, at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan.

Rudy Goree

Rudy Goree, 80, of Bartlesville, died Monday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Wanda Smith

Wanda Smith, 90, of Nowata, died Sept 27. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Connie Tolbert

Connie Joyce Tolbert, 78, formerly of Dewey, died Monday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Daniel Garrett

Daniel Ray Garrett, 59, of Bartlesville, died Monday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Cordis Glenn Jr

Cordis Taylor Glenn Jr., 75, of Dewey, died Monday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Rosene Ratliff

Rosene Ratliff, 73, of Bartlesville, died Friday.

Visitation will be Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. at the Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, at the Miracle Temple Church of God in Christ. Interment will follow in the White Rose Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.