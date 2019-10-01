Bristow outhit Prague 13-8 Monday en route to a 3-2 victory and the end of the regular season.

BRISTOW — Bristow outhit Prague 13-8 Monday en route to a 3-2 victory and the end of the regular season.

Prague scored on Adisyn Auld’s 2-run double in the top of the first inning. Auld finished at 3 of 4, adding two singles.

Bristow tied the game in the bottom of the first on a 2-run single by Mckenna Ingram. The Pirates then received a game-winning single from Dustie Barnes in the fourth.

Abby Kipps added a double for Prague.

Tessa Cooper, who went six innings on the mound for Prague, surrendered 13 hits, fanned two and didn’t walk a batter.

Both squads stranded 10 baserunners.

Prague, 22-6, will play host to a Class 3A regional tournament Thursday. The top-seeded Lady Red Devils will meet Lindsay at noon, followed by Meeker and Davis at 2. The two losers will play at 4, followed by the two winners at 6 in the double-elimination format. Only the regional winner advances to the state tournament.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.