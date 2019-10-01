It’s not often you can have two special nights rolled into one game.

But the Ardmore Lady Tigers managed to do so Monday night against the Madill Lady Wildcats.

Ardmore celebrated Senior Night as well as Pink Out Night, as the Lady Tigers won in six innings against Madill by a score of 8-0.

Kenya Palmer got the Lady Tigers on the board in the bottom of the first inning when she scored on a wild pitch, before Reegan Lewis doubled the advantage with an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Makila Case got an RBI single to make it 3-0, before Lauren Blankenship got a fielder’s choice RBI to make it 4-0 later in the fifth.

Nakayla Coleman put the Lady Tigers on the brink as she sent a two-RBI single to the outfield, before Palmer helped Ardmore walk it off with a two-RBI triple in the bottom of the sixth.

Savannah Marris got the win on the mound for Ardmore, throwing six innings. She allowed two hits with five strikeouts.

The game was the final home game for seniors Lauren Blankenship, Reegan Lewis, Makila Case, Nakayla Coleman and Kalie Douglas.

Ardmore will learn where it will be playing in the regional tournament next week.