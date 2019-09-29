Normally when there is a matchup of two undefeated teams to start district play, one would expect a close game to be played.

However, the No. 4 Sulphur Bulldogs didn’t get that memo Friday night when they hosted the Bethel Wildcats.

Sulphur overwhelmed the Wildcats with a smothering offensive and defensive attack as the Bulldogs cruised to a 63-13 victory at Calvin Agee Field, moving them to 4-0 overall on the season and 1-0 in district play.

Logan Smith got the scoring started in the first quarter with a 20-yard rushing touchdown, making it 7-0 after the extra point from Kyle Stevenson.

Bethel though struck right back with a passing touchdown, but missed the extra point to leave it at 7-6.

Smith got his second touchdown of the night moments later, this time from 10 yards out to make it 14-6.

It was a trifecta for Smith later in the first as he got his third score of the night, dashing his way from 30-yards out to make it 21-6 for the Bulldogs.

Near the end of the first quarter, Reese Ratchford got in on the action as he found Tavius McDonald for a 20-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-6.

Ratchford wasn’t done though, as he ended the first quarter with a second touchdown pass, this time to Brandon Lloyd from 35-yards out to make it 35-6 at the end of one quarter.

In the second quarter, Ratchford used his legs to punish Bethel as he scored from 10 yards out to make it 42-6, before getting his third touchdown pass of the night just before halftime, with this one finding TJ Todd for 25 yards and a 49-6 Bulldogs lead.

Sulphur didn’t let up to start the second half as Ethan Massey scored a 10-yard rushing touchdown to make it 56-6, before Ratchford finished the game off in style with another touchdown, which was his second rushing one of the evening from 20 yards out to make it 63-6.

Bethel got a late consolation with a 90-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter followed by the extra point.

Sulphur is on the road Friday at 7 p.m. taking on the Purcell Dragons in their second game of the district schedule.