Melba Louise Price was born on June 8, 1932, in Ratliff, to the late John Thomas and Jessie (Brown) Dry. She passed away on Sept. 24, 2019, in Bedford, Texas at the age of 87.

She was retired from Home Depot. She was loved by her family and will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, J.L. Price; and siblings, Elbert Dry, Troy Dry, Allen Dry, Jack Dry, Bennie Dry, Lorrine Phillips and Eula Mae Scott.

Melba is survived by her children, Jerry L. Price and wife, Brenda of Euless, Texas; Vickie Wright of Dallas; and Tony Price of Baltimore; grandchildren, Michael King and wife, Charlotte, Tucker Price, Trey Price, Victoria Price and Tyler Wright; great-grandchildren, Parker and Nicholas; two sisters, Anna Marie Jackson and Kathleen Pollard of Ardmore.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. Graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Ardmore.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Melba’s honor to Loeys-Dietz Syndrome Foundation.