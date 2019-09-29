Coming into their district opener against Coalgate, the Dickson Comets were looking for a spark to get them going.

They found just the thing in sophomore Johnny Smith.

Smith accounted for 210 yards of rushing offense on 23 carries with five touchdowns as the Comets won their first game of the season on Homecoming night with a 54-13 victory over the Wildcats.

Dickson (1-3, 1-0) will be on the road Friday night at 7:30 p.m. taking on the Marietta Indians.

“We played really well as a team overall,” Dickson coach Steve Day said. “We didn’t turn the ball over all night, and we forced Coalgate into three turnovers on defense. I’m very proud of the kids.”

Rusty Beard accounted for two total touchdowns on the night, one rushing and one passing which was caught by Jzavionn Bennett.

Keshon Johnson had the other rushing touchdown for the Comets on the night.

Beard finished with 13 carries for 74 yards in the game.