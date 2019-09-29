FAIRLAND — A Grove woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck 3.5 miles south of Fairland at US59 and SH 125 Saturday afternoon.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Dora A. Miller, 62, was pronounced dead at Freeman Hospital in Joplin from injuries suffered when her 2009 Harley Davidson collided with a 2016 Hyundai Accent driven by Luis A. Murillo, 19, of Commerce.

Murillo was southbound on SH 129 and he failed to yield from a stop sign and collided with Miller’s cycle.

Murillo and two passengers riding with him were not injured, the OHP report said.

Trooper Jared Sharp of the Traffic Homicide Investigation Unit investigated the accident. He was assisted by Lt. Brian McSlarrow, Trooper Will Langley of the Ottawa County Detachment of Troop L, Trooper Chris Ellison and Trooper Jack Rhinehart of the Will Rogers Turnpike Detachment, and Trooper Eric Gibe of the Cherokee Turnpike Detachment.

Also assisting were members of the Quapaw Nation EMS, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Fairland Fire Department and Monkey Island Fire Department.