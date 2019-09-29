Excitement, spiritual anointing, family-emphasis, and musical excellence are what you can expect to find when you step across the threshold of the auditorium for an Evening of Family Worship and Praise with The Collingsworth Family.

Since their first engagement together as musicians for a church camp in Petersburg, Mich., in August, 1986 until now, the ministry God has given Phil and Kim has expanded and flourished until it is a full-time livelihood that involves their entire family.

The Collingsworth Family will be in concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at First Baptist Church, Bartlesville, 405 S. Cherokee. The doors on the west side of the church will be opened at 6 p.m. No tickets are required; seating is first come, first served. A love offering will be taken.

They have sung and played all over the United States (as well as internationally) and are in their 33rd year of ministry. Their constant, persistent attention to cutting-edge arranging, musical excellence, and a proper balance of spiritual emphasis are the keys to success God has helped them tap.

Phil and Kim Collingsworth’s actual base of ministry began during their college days. Phil is a 1986 graduate of God’s Bible School & College, Cincinnati, Ohio. This is the famous, 100+ year old college that is well-known within Christian education ranks for having been the American college where Oswald Chambers (“My Utmost For His Highest”) taught. Phil also completed professional trumpet studies at College Conservatory of Music, University of Cincinnati and earned a Bachelor of Sacred Music degree with a double major in trumpet performance and music education.

Kim attended Union Bible College, Westfield, Ind., where she was very instrumental in arranging most of the music that was performed by the college’s traveling music groups. Since that time, many ministry opportunities have come across their pathway.

They have always maintained a public performance ministry, which for the first fourteen years included doing music presentations for church camps and extended-length revival campaigns.

In January, 2000, Phil and Kim transitioned to a new, all-concert ministry. They began recording professionally and currently utilize Nashville’s most award-winning producers, Wayne Haun and David Clydesdale. This new emphasis began to expand their boundaries rapidly. Their home has seen the addition of four children across the years and the children are now very actively involved in the ministry. Their two oldest daughters are quite proficient on the violin and play at each of their concerts. Their entire family sings together in an ensemble.

Kim is well-known for her phenomenal mastery of the piano and the extraordinary talent God has given her is a part of each concert, as well as trumpet solos from Phil. Their newest full-scale studio project, “MERCY & LOVE”, released September, 2018 includes their current national radio single, “MERCY AND LOVE” written by Randall Garland and Rachel McCutcheon. Their newest video release, THAT DAY IS COMING, includes accompaniment by the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra and was recorded in the heart of the Tarheel State at High Point, NC.

Their ministry is featured regularly on the nation’s largest gospel music syndicated radio program, The Gospel Greats with Paul Heil. Their music is also regularly featured on XM/Sirius Satellite Radio’s Enlighten Channel 65, GMT (Gospel Music Television), The DayStar Television Network, INSP, and is featured each year, at Christmas, in prime-time specials on the Trinity Broadcasting Television Network.