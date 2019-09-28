Ray and Verlie Grimmett were married Sept. 30, 1954, in Henryetta, Oklahoma. They lived three miles apart on farms in Okmulgee County and were high school sweethearts at Liberty School.

Ray and Verlie Grimmett were married Sept. 30, 1954, in Henryetta, Oklahoma. They lived three miles apart on farms in Okmulgee County and were high school sweethearts at Liberty School.

They are the parents of three children: Rhonda, Ray Jr. and Lloyd Leon. They have eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

They reside at Grimmetts Trails Inn Ranch in Tecumseh.