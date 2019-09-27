Junior Service League (JSL) members, over dinner Thursday, spent the evening decorating pumpkins for their annual fundraiser.

Every year, Don’s Plants, at 520 E. Highland, serves as home to the JSL dinner and pumpkin decorating event. “The pumpkins JSL sells every fall go back to the community in the form of grants to our local nonprofits,” JSL President Amanda Teape Johnson said.

Area nonprofits can apply through JSL's website, at jslshawnee.org; applications are due by Oct. 18.

Any local 501c3 is eligible to apply, Johnson said.

“Last year we were able to allocate $14,100 back to our community,” she said.

Pumpkins are being sold at $25 each.

For more information, email JSL, at jslshawnee@gmail.com.