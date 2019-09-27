A Bartlesville resident sustained injuries when his Dodge Ram crossed the center line and was struck by a Volvo semi in heavy rain Wednesday on U.S. 169, three miles south of Lenapah in Nowata County.

Rodney D. Cline, 27, of Bartlesville, was transported by Nowata County EMS, then transferred to Bartlesville EMS where he was later taken to St Francis Hospital in Tulsa. He was admitted in serious but stable condition with arm, leg, and head injuries. The driver of the semi was Myles K. Shupe, 33, of Tulsa. He was not injured.