ASHER — Class B sixth-ranked Asher bombarded Mill Creek 17-0 and 16-2 Thursday to record a district tournament title.

The 4 ½-inning opener featured a one-hitter by Patch Hamilton, who registered 11 strikeouts and two walks.

Asher combined 11 hits with seven walks and three Mill Creek errors.

Bryson Martin and Hamilton homered with both driving in four runs. Bryson Martin also doubled twice.

Trevor Martin notched three hits, including two doubles, scored three times and drove in two runs. Also doubling for the victors were Michal Mcdonald and Jake Dobbs.

In the 16-0 rout, Mcdonald got the pitching win on a two-hitter. He didn’t walk a batter and whiffed eight.

Hamilton went 3 for 3 with two roundtrippers and a double. Trevor Martin and Dobbs homered as Asher improved to 12-10.

Asher’s Ryan Reeser doubled.

Asher will take on Oktaha Saturday in a noon doubleheader at Seminole State College.

Thursday’s regional pairings will be released Monday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.