Gordon Dawkins passed away on Sept. 22, 2019.

He was born on Nov. 8, 1931, to Esco and Ona (Burton) Dawkins in Belmont, Oklahoma.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Norma Jean Lakin, Clarence H Dawkins, and Russell E Dawkins.

Gordon grew up on the family farm and helped his father work the farm off and on throughout his life.

Gordon graduated from Dale High School and served in the Navy in 1949 and 1950. He later worked in the oil field in various locations. Gordon worked as a barber in California for many years, but came home to the farm to take care of his mother until her death in 1972. Afterward, Gordon was a truck driver until he became a security guard at Eaton. He retired in 2001.

Services are to be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m.